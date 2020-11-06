Burkes opens in Scotland Crossing

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

Burkes Outlet has officially opened its doors in the Scotland Crossing shopping center. The store is located in the former Goody’s spot and features everything from home decor to clothing. The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the store on Friday with a ribbon-cutting and presentation by several community leaders. The store is open Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.