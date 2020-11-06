Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Nov. 4

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will be back with its fourth installment of “The Backroom Radio Hour.” Beginning at 7 p.m. listeners will be treated to another installment of “The Days at Laurel Mountain” and several new skits to enjoy. “The Backroom Radio Hour” will be broadcast through WLNC, AM1300 and FM95.1. The broadcast will also be live-streamed on the radio’s website for people to listen via their laptop or cellphone. Those who have an iPhone must download the TuneIn Radio app to listen from their phones.

Nov. 5

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will host its 91st annual Ingathering from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be a drive-thru, take away only sale of barbecue plates or barbecue by the pound. Church member David Breeden raised 19 hogs for the event.

Nov. 7

— The Scotland Memorial Hospital Foundation will hold its annual “Puttin’ on the Ritz” fundraiser. All of the usual parts of the event will be held virtually and online.

— Sandy Grove Baptist Church in Maxton will host a free COVID-19 test from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Church is located at 202 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Nov. 8

— ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will replay its fourth installment of “The Backroom Radio Hour.” Beginning at 1 p.m. listeners will be treated to another installment of “The Days at Laurel Mountain” and several new skits to enjoy. “The Backroom Radio Hour” will be broadcast through WLNC, AM1300 and FM95.1. The broadcast will also be live-streamed on the radio’s website for people to listen via their laptop or cellphone. Those who have an iPhone must download the TuneIn Radio app to listen from their phones.

Nov. 22

— Scotland County officially kicks off the holiday season with Christmas on Main and the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Laurinburg. Come to Downtown Laurinburg and enjoy a variety of food vendors, craft vendors pictures with Santa, carriage rides, entertainment and more. Area shops will be decorated for the holidays and will be offering specials. The annual tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m.

Nov. 26

THANKSGIVING

Dec. 5

— Scotland County Parks & Recreation will hold a Kids Night Out for students K-5 at the Wagram Rec Center from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. There will be crafts, food, a movie, legos and fun.