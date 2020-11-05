School board will need to fill Gibson’s seat

LAURINBURG — The general election has filled four seats on the Scotland County Board of Education, but in December another seat will become vacant.

The Rev. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson will be stepping down from his position on the board to join the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. This is the second time Gibson has stepped down from his seat on the school board — in 2017 he stepped down from the Stewartsville seat since he moved from the district into Williamson Township.

Herman Tyson was brought on to fill the remaining term for the seat and was elected to the position in 2018 when Gibson was elected back on the board for the at-large seat.

“The next step with the policy that we have in place after the official resignation is that we as a board will meet and make the public aware,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “We will have an application period and. once that is over. depending on the number of applications we get. we can narrow it down and then have each candidate submit a letter of intent.”

Singeltary added the seat won’t be filled until the new year, as the board will first have to get the new board members informed of the process.

“The December meeting will be the first one without Rev. Gibson, but it will also be the first meeting for our new board members,” Singletary said. “My guess it will be January or February, depending on how long we keep the application period opens.”

Monday will be Gibson’s last monthly board meeting and Singletary added he will be missed on the school board.

“Rev. Gibson has been a huge supporter of our school system,” Singletary said. “He’s been open to listening and has always been there for the public to share their concerns with … his voice on our board will be missed.”

The Board of Education will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. The public will not be able to attend the meeting in the board room but can live stream the meeting. The link is available on the Scotland County Schools website.

Residents who would like to address the board with comments should email Meredith Bounds at [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.