‘ORGANIZED CHAOS’

MARSTON — Church members and community volunteers worked hard and graciously to prepare BBQ plates for the annual plate sale held at Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church.

“We cooked 19 hogs overnight,” said David Breeden. “Each hog weighed in at 100 pounds or more, so I would feel confident in estimating approximately 4,000 pounds were prepared.”

Breeden strongly expressed the effort is truly a group one and the success depends on everyone.

“We all work together to make this happen,” said Breeden. “From those who cook the meat overnight to those here preparing the plates as well as all the way to those who come out and support our plate sale.”

According to Breeden, the sale dates back all the way to the 1700s.

“I know it has been going on for as long as I can remember,” said Breeden. “The story I have heard is, it was more of an auction setting back in the day.

“Farmers would bring cotton, cakes, BBQ, or whatever they had to offer and sell them to help the church,” continued Breeden. “There used to be a big pit out behind the church and over time we upgraded to these nice facilities.”

Jim Norfleet, treasurer for the church, said even though they have been doing this for a long time, Thursday’s plate sale was not typical due to the COVID pandemic.

“Usually this is a special event for our community,” said Norfleet. “It is like a homecoming of sorts. Hopefully, things will go back to normal next year.

“We truly appreciate the support from the community,” added Norfleet. “Their support helps fund the church. It pays for general utilities, helps pay our staff and pay for other materials such as curriculum.”

Overseeing the heating of the BBQ was David Monroe Jr., introduced as the man who knows everything.

“We keep the fire stoked in the pit to ensure the meat stays hot,” said Monroe. “If anyone wants to know how to replicate our BBQ, the recipe is in our church cookbook.”

When asked the secret to handling the plate sale and making it a success, Monroe simply answered, “It’s all organized chaos.”

To purchase a cookbook, contact the church secretary at 910-276-7151.

