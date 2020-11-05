Church to build desks for students during remote learning

LAURINBURG — When it comes to virtual learning, some students across the county don’t have the best work space, but Laurinburg Presbyterian Church members will be helping to change that.

On Saturday, members are planning on coming together to help build around 60 desks which will go to students at South Johnson Elementary School.

“With virtual learning, a lot of the teachers have noticed that students don’t have a proper learning space,” said Gus Purcell. “They’re laying in bed or sitting on the floor so we had a church member come up with the idea to build them desks to help give them that space.”

Purcell said church members will have already pre-cut the pieces of wood for the desks so on Saturday all they will be doing is assembling and painting.

“On Sunday we’re going to deliver the desks to the pre-chosen list of students,” Purcell said. “As with most churches, we’ve been limited on what we can do, so this is a way for us to get together safely and outside while being able to give back to the community.”

One hope Purcell has is for the church to continue to do events like this — but also that it will encourage other churches.

“With this first round of building we’re keeping it within our church members but we’re hoping it will inspire other churches in the area to do something as well,” Purcell said. “As long as we’re in virtual learning students are going to need places to learn and we’ve got three other elementary schools in the county.”

Besides building desks for students in the county, Purcell said Laurinburg Presbyterian is hoping to begin doing other community projects as well.

“As a Christian, we’re all called to help out in our communities,” Purcell said. “With everything going on we haven’t been able to continue as we had been in the past. Traditionally we’ve been involved with a bunch of different organizations in the community and we want to continue to do that … we’re very appreciative of Lowe’s for helping with the cost of material for this project and we’re looking forward to continuing that relationship with expanding projects in the future.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.