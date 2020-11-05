Cost a concern for community center project

“I think we should have the Capital Committee meet with Parks and Recreation to review the plans in detail. We need to come up with a day to meet, it would be nice to say build it and get over with it, but we have to look at the total cost.” — Chairman Bob Davis

LAUREL HILL — The future of the Laurel Hill Community Center has been weighing in the balance for some time and progress is slow-moving, but it is progressing.

During the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting, County Manager Kevin Patterson presented board members with estimated prices given by the architect in charge of the project.

“We have been working with the architect to form site plans and budget plans,” said Patterson.

The estimated budget given for these plans is $3.8 million and many board members were concerned with the total, especially since the county’s budget for the project was $2.5 million. Patterson said recently that building costs as a whole have gone way up.

“This particular site plan includes a gym and three multi-purpose rooms,” said Patterson. “It also includes a walking trail.”

The proposed budget did not include other items which will be required to make the building functional, such as furniture and other equipment.

Board Chairman Bob Davis commented on Patterson’s presentation by saying they should take a little more time to see what can be done to bring the budget down.

“I think we should have the Capital Committee meet with Parks and Recreation to review the plans in detail,” said Davis. “We need to come up with a day to meet, it would be nice to say build it and get over with it, but we have to look at the total cost.”

Davis also mentioned there was still the possibility of a $500,000 grant available for the project.

All of the commissioners were in agreement to have the plans looked into further and work on getting the price down.

According to Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer, the Capital Committee should be meeting sometime in November, prior to December’s meeting.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.