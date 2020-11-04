Hardee isthe Ritzraffle kingfor 2020

“He’s gone above and beyond because he’s not just sold at Nic’s, but he’s gone out into the community and sold tickets. He really is the raffle king and it means so much that we have that kind of support.” — Kirsten Dean

LAURINBURG — There are only a few days left to purchase the Ritz Raffle tickets before Scotland Memorial Foundation’s virtual Putting on the Ritz on Saturday. But one ticket seller has gone above and beyond this year, actually setting an individual record.

“Jesse Hardee has sold over 300 tickets himself as of Saturday,” said Kirsten Dean, Foundation executive director. “He’s gone above and beyond because he’s not just sold at Nic’s, but he’s gone out into the community and sold tickets. He really is the raffle king and it means so much that we have that kind of support.”

The Ritz Raffle tickets are being sold online, at Nic’s Pic Kwik locations, Southeast Farm Equipment and Scotland Motors for one lucky winner to win either a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, a John Deere Gator or $10,000.

Dean added the Foundation hopes to sell about 3,000 raffle tickets, which is about what is sold per year. Last year 3,112 tickets were sold and the record number sold was in 2017 with 3,500.

Along with the raffle, the Foundation is also still holding its silent auction, with new items still being added to the site.

“There’s something for everyone on there,” Dean said. “We have some items that have $10 bids and some that have a couple hundred but there’s something for everyone.”

Several of the items will go into a live auction on Saturday following the Fund the Need, but those who have placed bids on those items will get a text message that to continue bidding they have to go to the live-stream.

“We’re hoping that everyone will join us Saturday at 7 p.m. for the virtual event,” Dean said. “It will be about an hour-long … the amount of support we’ve gotten this year has been incredible and we’re extremely thankful because without the support we wouldn’t be able to do all that we do.”

The money from these events goes to supporting the Scotland Health Care System going to health screenings, community health programs, scholarships and more. Last year the event raised $250,000.

For information, to make a donation or to find the silent auction visit scotlandhealth.org/virtualritz.

