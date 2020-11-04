Very littlechanges onlocal boards

LAURINBURG — Election Day is now over and even with mail-in ballots still coming to the Scotland County Board of Elections office, it is unlikely the local results will change.

Voters chose not to make any changes to bothe the Scotland County Board of Education and the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, as all incumbents won re-election to their seats.

There were, however, a couple of newcomers who will takes seats.

Board of Education

Incumbents Rick Singletary (Stewartsville seat) and Carolyn Banks (at-large) were both re-elected for their second term on Tuesday.

The board, however, will welcome two new members come December. Tony Spaulding and Gary Mauk will be joining the board, taking the seats that were held by Jeff Byrd and the late Wayne Cromartie. Byrd and Cromartie, before his death, did not file for re-election last year.

There will be no seats up for re-election in 2021 but two Stewartsville seats, currently filled by Raymond Hyatt and Herman Tyson, and two at-large seats, currently filled by Summer Woodside and Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, will be up in 2022.

While the board will be swearing in the two new members and two incumbents in December, Gibson won the Williamson seat for the Scotland County Board of Commissioners and his seat will have to be filled for the remainder of his term which expires in 2022.

County commissioners

County Commissioners Carol McCall, Tim Ivey and Betty Blue Gholston were not up for election this year and subsequently will continue to hold their seats on the board for another term.

Commissioner John T. Alford ran during the preliminary elections and won out against Mollie Flowers back in March for the Laurel Hill Township seat.

For the Williamson Township seat, B.J. Gibson won against Jeff Shelley as well as Board chairman Bob Davis, in the primary.

Angie Kersey, as well as Bo Frizzell, were looking for upsets during the general election on Tuesday, however their competition won out. After the votes were counted on Tuesday, incumbents Whit Gibson and Clarence McPhatter were able to retain their positions on the board.

Alford will continue on as the commissioner at large and McPhatter is continuing in the Stewartsville Township seat.

B.J. Gibson will be sworn in and begin his term on Dec. 7 at the Scotland County Board of Commissioners‘ monthly meeting.

