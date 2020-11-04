LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 15 inspections of area food service locations during the month of October.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Oct. 1: Captain Larry’s Seafood & Steaks, Laurinburg, 90.5

— Oct. 1: County Line, Maxton, 96.0

— Oct. 5: Carlie C’s Deli, Laurinburg, 90.0

— Oct. 5: Food Lion Deli, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Oct. 8: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Laurinburg, 94.5

— Oct. 9: Captain D’s, Laurinburg, 95.5

— Oct. 9: Hardee’s, Laurel Hill, 94.5

— Oct. 14: Greek Village, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Oct. 14, Speedway No. 1, Laurinburg, 97.0

— Oct. 15: Little Fuji, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Oct. 16: Jerry’s Deli & Grill, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Oct. 26: Arby’s, Laurinburg, 98.5

— Oct. 28: Country Side Dinner, Laurinburg, 90.0

— Oct. 29: Little Caesar’s Pizza, Laurinburg, 94.-

— Oct. 30: Speedway No. 2, Laurinburg, 96.5