Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of Scotland Memorial Hospital. The vehicle had a busted window with an estimated $300 damage and a purse with identification cards valued at $150 was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident if Bennettsville, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had taken a Stihl weedeater valued at $350 from their vehicle while it was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot.

LAURINBURG — Shoe Show reported to the police department on Tuesday that $3,258 was taken from the business by an employee. There is a person of interest and the investigation is on-going.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairley Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stabbed the tires on their vehicle causing $700 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Lakesha Thomas, 45, of Sunset Drive was arrested Monday for First Degree Trespassing. She was given a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Thurston Johnson, 40, of Marston was arrested Tuesday for second-degree trespassing. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Clint Troutman, 39, of Prince Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.