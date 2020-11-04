Potato Power Cookies are easy and delicious

Cookies that don’t just taste good, they ARE good. Really good. Full of nutrient-dense potatoes, almond butter, eggs, and sunflower seeds to keep you eating well. And keep you eating cookies.

Prep time is just 15 minutes.

***

Ingredients …

1 1/2 cup cooked, mashed Russet potato

1 cup almond butter

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup oat flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine mashed potatoes, almond butter and eggs in a large bowl. Mix well.

Add vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, maple syrup, sunflower seeds and dried cranberries. Stir to combine.

Add oat flour and baking soda. Stir once more.

Scoop onto prepared baking sheets, making 24 cookies. Bake at 375°F for 10-12 minutes.

***

Variations …

How to make this recipe with dehydrated potatoes: Substitute 1-1/2 cups of prepared mashed potatoes from dehydrated potatoes for the fresh potatoes in this recipe. Start off by making 2 cups of prepared mashed potatoes from dehydrated potatoes you will need the following; 1-1/3 cup hot water, ½ teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, 2/3 cup cold milk, 1-1/3 cup potato flakes.

Combine the hot water, salt, unsalted butter, and cold milk together then gently stir in the potatoes. Allow the potatoes to stand for a few moments before fluffing with a fork. Measure out 1-1/2 cups of the prepared mashed potatoes and proceed with the recipe as follows.

***

Note …

Plant-based fats such as coconut oil, vegetable oil, or vegan butter substitutes can be used in place of butter in this recipe. Plant-based milk can also be swapped for the milk in this recipe. To make Oat Flour, simply place rolled oats in a blender and plus until fine, or substitute all-purpose flour for the oat flour.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.