LAURINBURG — On Tuesday, Scotland Health expanded its visitation policy by beginning to allow each patient one designated visitor per day at acute care locations. Also, one visitor will be permitted, if needed, for assistance in care in the emergency department and urgent care facilities and, if needed, one visitor for ambulatory visits will be allowed.

Visitors coming to the hospital may enter through the Main Entrance or Emergency Center Entrance. Patients admitted into the hospital will be allowed one designated visitor per day during the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The visitor must:

— Be at least 18 years of age

— Supply their own mask, if possible

— Wear a mask which completely covers the mouth and nose at all times, except while eating in designated areas

— Stay six (6) feet away from others

— Undergo a health screening with temperature check upon entry to the facility

— Be in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.)

— Remain in designated waiting areas or in the patient’s room at all times, except when dining in the cafeteria

— Follow all current social distancing and protection guidance, including wearing masks and hand washing

For a detailed list of the new visitor restrictions, visit scotlandhealth.org/visitorrestrictions.