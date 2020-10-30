Police investigating shooting that left two injured

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night leaving two people injured.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to Wagram Street around 8:30 p.m. in reference to an individual who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At the same time, other officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital where another individual had a gunshot wound to the hand. The gender of the victims was not released. Both individuals were treated locally, with no report on if they had been released.

The investigation revealed the shooting incident occurred at the intersection of Lytch and Melton streets.

No other information was available prior to deadline and the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

Additional investigation

Laurinburg Police are also looking into the shooting into an occupied vehicle that occurred on Wednesday at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim is a resident of Florida and there were no injuries. No cost of damage was given. There is a person of interest in this case.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]