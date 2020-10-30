Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rosemary Lane reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into the residence by forcing entry through a rear window. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Thursday that, while inside the residence on Beta Street with another person, two individuals made a forced entry through the front door. The two were brandishing pistols and demanding drugs and money. A box containing marijuana and an unknown amount of currency was reportedly taken. The victim sustained lacerations and contusions to the head after allegedly being pistol-whipped by the suspects. The case is still under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Robert Redding, Jr., 47, of Lanoca Avenue was arrested Wednesday for possession of heroin. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Thurston Johnson, 40, of Sneads Grove Road was arrested Wednesday for trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Shirley Waters, 60, of South Main Street was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats. He was given a $500 bond.