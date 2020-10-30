National Guard Armory will be polling location Tuesday

LAURINBURG — After three elections, the National Guard Armory will once again be used as a polling location.

According to Scotland County Elections Deputy Director Chassidy Brewer, the precinct was last used in November 2018, but due to damage during Hurricane Florence has been undergoing repairs. Voters had been using the South Fire Station as a polling place while the Armory was out of commission.

Brewer added two other precincts will be in different locations on Tuesday, as well. Precinct 2, which is usually held at The Learning Center on Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, has moved but only by a few hundred feet.

“Precinct 2 will be at the Mt. Scottish Lodge No. 188 and, if you stand on the porch of The Learning Center, you’ll be able to see the building,” Brewer said. “It’s only about 800 feet away, according to Google … we moved the precinct because the room in The Learning Center was small and in order to comply with CDC and making sure everyone was maintaining six feet of distance, we had to look for a larger location.”

The address for Precinct 2 is now 441 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg.

Another change to the precinct list is Precinct 6, which was held at the Laurel Hill Community Center, but since the center had been demolished it has been moved to the Laurel Hill United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 9481 Cameron St. in Laurel Hill.

Each of the precincts are requiring facemasks and will have facemasks to hand out to those who don’t have them for free. Poll workers will also be wearing gloves, masks and face shields along with being behind a sneeze guard. Poll workers will also be outside making sure voters are following the social distancing rules.

One of the big changes this year is the voter turnout. At the end of Thursday’s One-Stop numbers, 9,381 voters in Scotland County had cast their vote compared to 2016 which had a then-record number of 8,505 for One-Stop and a total of 13,994.

“With this being an election turnout like we haven’t seen before it’s hard to say what election day will be like,” Brewer said. “But it will either be extremely busy or due to all the early voting turnout it will be very slow.”

Brewer added this year the number one concern for the elections office and board is safety.

“The health and safety of each of our voters and our poll workers is our top priority for this year election,” Brewer said.

Election Day is Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Precinct locations and closures for the general election:

— Precinct 1: Scotland County Annex, 231 E. Cronly St., Laurinburg

— Precinct 2:Mt. Scottish Lodge #188 Prince Hall, 441 Stewartsville Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 3: Scotland Place, 1210 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 4: National Guard Armory, 1520 S. Main St., Laurinburg

— Precinct 5: Gibson Fire Station, 6280 Gibson Road, Gibson

— Precinct 6: Laurel Hill Laurel Hill United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 9481 Cameron St., Laurel Hill.

— Precinct 7: Wagram Recreation Center, 24441 Marlboro St., Wagram

