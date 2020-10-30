One-Stop numbers push past 9,000

LAURINBURG — Registered voters in Scotland County pushed the One-Stop Early Voting total past 9,000 on Thursday, rewriting the early-voting record here.
According to information from the Scotland County Board of Elections, 509 voters cast their ballots. Throughout the 14 days of One-Stop, a total of 9,381 voters have made their choices for the 2020 general election.
Early voting — as well as a chance to register for voting — will come to a close Saturday.
Of those who have cast a ballot during One-Stop voting so far, a total of 5,019 have been Democrats; another 1,960 have been Republican; 2,379 have been unaffiliated; and 17 have been Libertarian.
Also, a total of 3,560 early voters have been black; another 4,591 have been white; 566 have been Native American — 5,195 have been female and 3,720 have been male.
Daily numbers from the first 14 days were …
— Thursday, Oct. 15 — 1,114
— Friday, Oct. 16 — 1,034
— Saturday, Oct. 17 — 366
— Sunday, Oct. 18 — 295
— Monday, Oct. 19: 989
— Tuesday, Oct. 20: 940
— Wednesday, Oct. 21: 746
— Thursday, Oct. 22: 651
— Friday, Oct. 23: 620
— Saturday, Oct. 24: 365
— Monday: 670
— Tuesday: 544
— Wednesday: 537
— Thursday: 509
— Total: 9.381
Saturday’s One-Stop hours will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Early voting is being held at 231 E. Cronly St. in the Annex conference room.
W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]