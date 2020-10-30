One-Stop numbers push past 9,000

LAURINBURG — Registered voters in Scotland County pushed the One-Stop Early Voting total past 9,000 on Thursday, rewriting the early-voting record here.

According to information from the Scotland County Board of Elections, 509 voters cast their ballots. Throughout the 14 days of One-Stop, a total of 9,381 voters have made their choices for the 2020 general election.

Early voting — as well as a chance to register for voting — will come to a close Saturday.

Of those who have cast a ballot during One-Stop voting so far, a total of 5,019 have been Democrats; another 1,960 have been Republican; 2,379 have been unaffiliated; and 17 have been Libertarian.

Also, a total of 3,560 early voters have been black; another 4,591 have been white; 566 have been Native American — 5,195 have been female and 3,720 have been male.

Daily numbers from the first 14 days were …

— Thursday, Oct. 15 — 1,114

— Friday, Oct. 16 — 1,034

— Saturday, Oct. 17 — 366

— Sunday, Oct. 18 — 295

— Monday, Oct. 19: 989

— Tuesday, Oct. 20: 940

— Wednesday, Oct. 21: 746

— Thursday, Oct. 22: 651

— Friday, Oct. 23: 620

— Saturday, Oct. 24: 365

— Monday: 670

— Tuesday: 544

— Wednesday: 537

— Thursday: 509

— Total: 9.381

Saturday’s One-Stop hours will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Early voting is being held at 231 E. Cronly St. in the Annex conference room.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.