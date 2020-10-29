Bailey talks about virtual learning struggles

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education voted earlier this month to revoke the decision to bring students back into the buildings as part of a hybrid model, but earlier this week board members heard from principals about how students are struggling.

Laurel Hill Principal Laura Bailey spoke to the board originally as part of an update on how schools are already preparing to make sure it’s safe for students to return, but was asked about how students were doing with virtual learning.

”We have kids who are struggling now who probably wouldn’t be struggling if they were in the building,” Bailey said. “We don’t have a whole lot of kids failing … I’ll be honest with you, we had to put some things in place at the end of the nine-weeks because my teachers were working themselves to death to go back and grade work from August that kids hadn’t done.”

Bailey added students have a two-week window to complete any assignments as well as setting up one-on-one sessions with the students.

“I really do feel that our parents are doing the best that they can, but it is still a struggle,” Bailey said. “Our teachers are doing the very best that they can. I think remote learning has been better than what we expected, it’s better than what it was in March.”

Bailey added while teachers are doing the best they can and they’re hoping students are doing their best as well, it’s harder to do with virtual learning.

“You’re giving us what we need but it’s going to be very difficult to give you the results that you want if we continue to do remote learning,” Bailey said. “We need to get our kids back in the building at some point … I just appreciate you letting us come and talk to you tonight because it is your decision when we go back to school but we want you to know from our perspective whenever you pull that trigger, whenever you decide we’re going back to school we’re ready.”

Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks noted that, right now, students are learning remotely and teachers are setting the tone for students.

“What are we doing differently to help these students through this pandemic,” Banks said. “It’s not the norm, so you’re going to have to try different things, it’s going to be hard. Nobody on this board wanted to say close schools … we have to as adults have to put aside our personal feelings and dislikes and we have to make sure that we are doing the best that we can for our children.”

Bailey added teachers and staff are working to try and go out of the box for ways to get students excited to learn as well as making virtual learning more effective.

“I think it would be a disappointment for any principal at any school to stand up here and say, ‘I don’t want my children back in school,’” said Boardmember Raymond Hyatt. “I commend you and I feel from what I hear you say you’re speaking from your heart. I have not talked to a single educator who does not think it would be the best thing possible to have students back in school.”

