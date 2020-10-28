Habitat offering meals to veterans

LAURINBURG — Veterans will be getting a free catered meal from Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County.

On Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Habitat Restore will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and desserts for free to veterans.

“It will be catered by Jesse Norton who won the People’s Choice Award at Taste of the Town,” said Melody McArthur, Restore manager. “Veterans just have to have a valid military ID and anyone who is not a veterans can purchase a plate.”

The plates will be sold for $7-10 depending on what items are on the plate.

McArthur also added that veterans can get 15% off items at the Restore the entire year with a valid military id.

“We just wanted to do something to give back to our veterans,” McArthur said. “We wanted a way to show our appreciation for them serving our country.”

The Habitat Restore is located on 12340 McColl Road in Laurinburg.

