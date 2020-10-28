SEarCH students struggling with remote learning

LAURINBURG — Earlier this week, the Board of Education got to hear from SEarCH Principal Kesha Hood … but it wasn’t good news that she shared.

The juniors and seniors at SEarCH are already on campus, meaning there are about 80 students per day at the Covington Street building. On Monday, Hood had done some home visits to follow up on report card grades so she could hear from students and parents in person.

“I heard from student after student, parent after parent, ‘this is hard Miss Hood, this is hard,’” Hood said. “Just to give you some percentages … our grades are typically much on the high end, but I have 32% of my ninth- and 10th-graders with a failing grade right now, as compared to less than 10% of my 11th- and 12th-graders who are on campus.”

Board member Herman Tyson questioned how she was addressing the failure rate and what the reasoning was for it. Hood added she has spoken with teachers about what they’re doing to help the students and what their test grades are looking like, but that students aren’t doing the work.

“We did home visits today to talk about that and to talk about why they’re failing,” Hood said. “For the most part, it’s missing assignments. Our staff gives them a window of time even after the due date to complete their work and they’re just not completing it … kids are talking about how the instructional line is harder, keeping up with assignments is harder.”

Hood noted that when they are doing home visits, she is not entering the homes but rather staying outside with parents and students coming onto the porches and she stays in the yard. But she also shared that many of the students were wanting to come back to school.

“I’m going to be honest with you, out of all the home visits we did … 90% of them are saying, ‘I’m going to need you to let me come back to school.’” Hood said. “I just want to be honest about what was said to us.”

Keeping students safe

Along with the update on how students were doing with learning, Hood spoke on what was being done on campus to keep students safe, which includes temperature checks and being asked questions when they get off the buses to having an isolation room.

“You can see from our numbers, even with my 11th- and 12th-graders on campus, that we’re doing a pretty good job of keeping them safe while they’re there,” Hood said. “Our responsibility as principals is safety first and safety to me is not only their physical well-being but their mental well-being, so we’ve got to that. But we also have to look at our second responsibility — which is, are they learning?”

