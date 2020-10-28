Cheeseburger soup perfect for those chilly days

Well, once again, I am taking over Katelin Gandee’s food column. But don’t worry, she will be back with more of her quick dishes she likes to try as well as her tasty creations.

My son recently celebrated his 11th birthday and because he has acquired a fascination for cooking, he was given a chef suit. So, I have been looking for simple recipes we can make together to help him start learning the steps to making a great meal. As I often do, I went to Pinterest for guidance and found the perfect dish, cheeseburger soup. It was the perfect combination of easy and something he would get excited about because that boy does love his cheeseburgers.

We made chicken and dumplings the first night after he was given his suit but that is one recipe I think I will keep in my back pocket for when we live out our dream of opening our own restaurant.

He has shown interest in learning how I prepare my salmon steaks and rib eyes but I’m not sure he is prepared to keep all my secrets, so one thing at a time.

OK, so back to the cheeseburger soup. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, fresh ingredients always make a dish better — however, for the purpose of helping him learn and letting him do as much of the cooking himself, I chose to go the easy route and stick pretty close to the recipe Pinterest provided.

Ingredients …

1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef

1 small white onion chopped

3 cloves of garlic minced

6 cups of strong chicken stock

1 cup of grated carrots

1 teaspoon basil

1-1/2 cups of whole milk

16 ounces of cubed Velveeta processed Cheese

1-1/2 cups to 2 cup of uncooked macaroni noodles.

Note: I also added approximately 1 pound of Italian sausage and substituted half a block of cream cheese for the milk. My son was the chef for the night and opted to leave out the carrots.

***

Directions …

Cook the noodles according to the package, drain and set aside.

Dice the onion, if you are using fresh garlic go ahead and dice it as well

Shred the carrots

Add the ground beef and Italian sausage into the pot with the onion and garlic. Allow the meat to cook all the way through while stirring occasionally to keep it from clumping together.

Once the meat is cooked through, add in the chicken stock and mix well.

Allow the stock to heat up enough to melt the Velveeta, it should not be at a boil.

Once the stock is warm enough, cut the cheese into cubes and drop into the soup, mix well. Continue to check the mixture and stir frequently to help the cheese melt and mix into the soup.

While the cheese is mixing into the stock, add in the basil.

Once all the cheese is melted and everything is mixed together, add in the noodles. Stir and allow the soup to sit for a few minutes to allow the noodles to absorb some of the flavor.

Serve and enjoy!

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.