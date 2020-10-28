Grant keeps mobile classroom, Little Libraries stocked

LAURINBURG — The STEAM mobile classroom is making its way through Scotland County.

Traveling to elementary schools to serve fifth-grade students, the old R.V. was gutted and replaced with tables and cabinets for a mobile classroom that has been filled with books.

Scotland County Schools has received a B.R.I.C.K. grant — an acronym for Building Readers and Instilling Confidence and Knowledge — which has allowed Scotland County Schools and the STEAM mobile classroom to receive hundreds of new books. Amber Hutchins, STEAM mobile classroom and Literacy B.R.I.C.K. grant director, said the one-of-a-kind classroom gives students an opportunity to apply what they learn from the literature to real-life situations.

These books not only come from the STEAM mobile classroom, but also from book vending machines, Little Libraries, summer book bags, author visits, Baby Bookbags and other special events. According to Hutchins, an estimate of 20,000 books have been given out to students since March.

“I have seen schools giving away books when parents pick up report cards or have to drop off or pick up work at the schools,” Hutchins said. “Our media specialist has done an excellent job getting books to our students.”

A majority of these books are given out to elementary-aged students, however, there are also age-appropriate books being provided to middle and high school students as well. The B.R.I.C.K. grant also provides Baby Bookbags for new parents, with books for infants and toddlers inside. These book bags can be collected at Scotland Memorial Hospital and local pediatricians.

Scattered around Scotland County are “Little Libraries,” the red house-shaped boxes with books inside free for children to take, and if desired, to replace. Each week, these libraries are restocked. When asked how the Little Libraries have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutchins said that, at this time, books are able to be taken and kept, but not replaced. There are 6 Little Libraries in Scotland County. They can be located by going to littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap.

“During the pandemic, only new books were placed in the Little Libraries by Scotland County Schools. At this time, we are not exchanging books. Once the pandemic numbers have stabilized, the Little Libraries will be exchanging books,” Hutchins explained. “So, if you visit a Little Library and see a book you would like to read, feel free to take it home and keep it.”

The grant not only promotes literacy to children in Scotland County, but also focuses on helping build a foundation for academic success. When asked how the community can support the STEAM mobile classroom and the B.R.I.C.K. grant, Hutchins urges parents to continue to encourage their children to read and learn.

“The greatest way to support the B.R.I.C.K. grant is to continue reading and fostering the love of books and reading,” Hutchins said. “Encouraging our students to problem solve and investigate the world around them is providing them a foundation that will support them throughout their lifetime.”

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.