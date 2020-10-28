Community college

investigating cyberattack

GREENSBORO — A data breach at a North Carolina community college may have affected many of its current and former students.

The Greensboro News & Records reported Tuesday that Guilford Technical Community College was hit with a ransomware cyberattack in mid-September.

The college said it’s investigating the cyberattack “to determine what happened and to remediate impacted systems.” State agencies, cybersecurity experts and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have provided assistance.

Chris Paul leads

march to vote

WINSTON-SALEM — NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a historically Black college in North Carolina where he also takes classes.

Paul was part of the “March to the Polls Part 2” event held Tuesday at Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The basketball star told reporters during the event that it was necessary to encourage students to vote “given the magnitude of the election and everything that is going on right now.”

State to receive

3M virus tests

RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it’s sending nearly 3.2 million rapid coronavirus tests to North Carolina.

The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes.

The tests will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Roy Cooper to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities, the department said.

