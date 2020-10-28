Here’s a sweet treat that the kids can help create. Did someone say “partytime?”

OK, the following is probably perfect for a birthday celebration. But keep in mind that your toppings can reflect ANY celebration or holiday. For instance, you can substitute candy corn for the jelly beans and orange fruit roll-up for the red to make this a perfect Halloween treat.

It’s all up to you.

***

Ingredients …

3 tablespoons butter

1 (10.5 ounce) bag mini marshmallows

2 quarts popped popcorn

1 (0.68 ounce) tube red piping gel

1 package red raspberry fruit roll-up

Green jelly beans, coconut, candy-coated chocolate pieces, etc. for decorating, as desired

***

Directions …

Spray a 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Heat butter in a large sauce pan over medium heat.

Stir in marshmallows until marshmallows are melted.

Stir in popcorn until well coated.

Spread mixture evenly onto prepared pizza pan.

Drizzle red piping gel over “pizza” for “sauce”.

Cut small circles (about 1 1/4 inch diameter) from fruit roll-up and place on pizza for “pepperoni” slices.

Decorate as desired with jelly beans, coconut and candies.

Allow to cool completely before cutting into wedges to serve.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.