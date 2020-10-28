544 voters cast ballots on Monday

Locally: More than 8,300 ballots have been cast

LAURINBURG — The 12th day of One-Stop Early Voting in Scotland County saw its lowest full-day turnout yet.

A total of 544 registered voters cast ballots on Monday, bringing the overall total to 8,335 so far.

Early voting — as well as voter registration — will continue through Saturday.

Of those who have cast a ballot during One-Stop voting so far, a total of 4,532 have been Democrats; another 1,710 have been Republican; 2,073 have been unaffiliated; and 15 have been Libertarian.

Also, a total of 3,257 early voters have been black; another 4,036 have been white; 471 have been Native American — 4,641 have been female and 3,288 have been male.

Daily numbers from the first 10 days were …

— Thursday, Oct. 15 — 1,114

— Friday, Oct. 16 — 1,034

— Saturday, Oct. 17 — 366

— Sunday, Oct. 18 — 295

— Monday, Oct. 19: 989

— Tuesday, Oct. 20: 940

— Wednesday, Oct. 21: 746

— Thursday, Oct. 22: 651

— Friday: 620

— Saturday: 365

— Monday: 670

— Tuesday: 544

— Total: 8,335

During this third and final week, the One-Stop hours through Friday will remain 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Early voting is being held at 231 E. Cronly St. in the Annex conference room.

