Hit and run leads to DUI arrest

LAURINBURG — A Maxton man was arrested after a hit and run on Monday.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the Dollar Tree parking lot in the Holly Square Shopping Center just before 4 p.m. in reference to a hit and run.

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Mitsubishi Raider was traveling through the parking lot when it struck a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was in a parking spot. The Mitsubishi then left traveling east on Launchwood Drive.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of Scotland Memorial Hospital with the driver still sitting in the driver’s seat. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Ashley Lynn Cope of Maxton. Upon speaking with officers he stated that he left the scene because he didn’t have a license.

While talking to Cope, officers observed he had slurred speech, kept passing out and appeared impaired. He then admitted to using illegal narcotics earlier and officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test then arrested Cope.

He was charged with driving while under the influence and given a $1,500 bond.

