Zeta could clip the region with wind, rain

LAURINBURG — Get ready for some local wind and rain Thursday.

Zeta, which was to make landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico later on Wednesday, is expected to swing northeast and reach the Carolinas within 24 hours.

According to meteorologist Kathleen Carroll with the National Weather Service out of Raleigh, Zeta will move over the mountains and stay mostly westward of Scotland County.

“Late Thursday evening and on into the night is when Scotland County should see the weather they will get from the storm,” said Carroll. “Residents should expect to see rain and the possibility of scattered thunderstorms.”

Winds of between 12 and 25 mph are also expected locally.

Carroll further stated the weather is expected to clear up and Zeta will have moved on by Friday afternoon.

“There is always the possibility of the storm changing course some, however, we have a good clip on the path and we do not expect any major changes in the track,” said Carroll.

Roylin Hammond, he county’s emergency management coordinator, stated even with the low risk, it is always wise to be prepared.

“Zeta is still a good ways from landfall,” said Hammond, “However, as we all know, with these types of storms there is always a possibility of change.”

Hammond is referring to what is known as the cone of uncertainty, which is the area on both sides of the storm that has a possibility of seeing more storm activity than currently forecasted.

“Residents should just keep an eye on the storm right now,” said Hammond. “Check local forecasts, listen to the weather service and to put it simply, be prepared.

“There is also always the possibility of the storm spawning tornadoes even with the predicted low wind threat,” added Hammond. “It is too early to know for sure what amounts of rain we will get, but it is likely we will see flash flood warnings.”

