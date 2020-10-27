Adjusting to changing COVID guidelines

LAURINBURG — Guidelines have constantly been changing with COVID-19 and many businesses have had to continue to change with it, including funeral homes.

According to Hakeem Brown, funeral director and embalmer for Purcell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, LLC., funerals have had to change how they’re held since the start of the pandemic.

“In the beginning, there could be no more than 50 people, spaced out six feet apart and everyone was required to wear facemasks,” Brown said. “As far as today, that has changed — the restrictions have eased up some. But we still require everyone to wear facemasks and social distance.”

Brown added that where the services take place has also changed from the start of the pandemic until now.

“In the beginning, we were doing completely graveside, and in about May we opened our facility,” Brown said. “The churches were not allowing people to come in so we gave them some source of normalcy by allowing them to use our chapel or they had the option of doing a graveside service.”

One of the big changes that have occurred during the pandemic is the way that families can grieve.

“It has impacted the way families grieve,” Brown said. “Normally, when death occurs, families came together in a large number of people but COVID has restricted that … family and friends usually gather around you and with that being altered it has impacted how people are able to grieve. Having to tell them you can only have 50 people or telling them what they can or can’t do has a large impact on them.”

Another challenge that has gotten easier since the beginning is the embalming process, which Brown said at first they didn’t know if COVID-19 could be passed through the deceased.

“In the beginning, there was so much uncertainty to were, truthfully, we were afraid,” Brown said. “As time went along, it is not known that you can catch it from a deceased but we do wear Hazmat suits … you treat it no differently than when someone has AIDS or tuberculosis, you’re more cautious.”

Brown added that one of the fears with having a funeral for someone who has died of COVID-19 is if those planning the funeral were exposed.

“The worry becomes is the family exposed to the virus,” Brown said. “It’s always a fear that when we sit with families we don’t know if they’ve been exposed. We don’t want to get sick and we don’t want the families we’re serving to get sick.”

