Superintendent search narrowed from 28 to three by BOE

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education has narrowed its superintendent search down to three finalists.

Board Chairman Rick Singletary shared the update during Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Previously, Singeltary told The Exchange that originally 28 candidates were interested in the position and that number was whittled down to seven earlier in the month.

“We conducted our round of interviews with the seven candidates,” Singletary said. “We selected three that we feel would be a good fit for our district and who will be our next superintendent.”

Singletary added that the board is very confident in the three final candidates and the board hopes to announce the new superintendent in the middle of November.

“All of us as a board are very confident that any of these three candidates will fit the criteria we have for superintendent,” Singletary said. “They each have various backgrounds and experience. We’re sure one of them will be the best fit for Scotland County Schools.”

The board hired the North Carolina School Board Association to help in the search and also to vet the candidates. The NCSBA put together surveys for both the community and staff to see what they wanted to see in a superintendent.

When the board was going through the original 28 candidates, a rubric was used which included the wants from the survey.

“We’re doing pretty good right now, but we don’t want someone to come over and just maintain what we have,” Singletary previously told The Exchange. “We want someone who will continue to grow our district.”

The superintendent process is slated to end around Nov. 30, with the announcement of the new superintendent and their employment will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

