Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Oct. 29

— A Virtual Mask and Hat Contest will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. to raise funds for the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center of Scotland County. See details at DVRCC Scotland County’s Facebook page. Entry feeis $5 per mask or hat. Register now for the Zoom Contest. Famous judges and local voting for: Most Scary Mask, Most Creative Mask, Best Covid Mask, Most Beautiful Hat and Most Unique Hat.

Oct. 30

— The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through Trunk or Treat titled “Halloween on Roper Street” from 6 to 9 p.m. at 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

— O’Reilly Auto Parts in Laurinburg will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the rear entrance.

— Scotland County Health Department will hold a Meningococcal Vaccination Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Have insurance or Medicaid information available. Appointments can be taken for another date by calling 910-277-2440.

Oct. 31

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a Fall Festival and Sale Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sales at local stores will begin at 10 a.m.; children will be able to trick-or-treat at local stores from 1 to 3 p.m. and there will be a costume contest.

— A drive-thru trunk or treat will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 11480 Hasty Road in Laurinburg. There will be a Halloween Tunnel, decorated trunks giving candy and hot dog supper to go. All are invited!

Nov. 3

ELECTION DAY

— Absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. in the Board of Elections Office or, if postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and received in the Board of Elections Office by p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

Nov. 5

— Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will host its 91st annual Ingathering from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be a drive-thru, take away only sale of barbecue plates or barbecue by the pound. Church member David Breeden raised 19 hogs for the event.

Nov. 7

— The Scotland Memorial Hospital Foundation will hold its annual “Puttin’ on the Ritz” fundraiser. All of the usual parts of the event will be held virtually and online.