LAURINBURG — For the past few years, Sharon Castelli has worked with Scotland County Schools as the literacy program director, but recently she accepted a position as superintendent of Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro.

Castelli worked in the Scotland County community by establishing the 20 Little Libraries across the county, working with the Scotland County Memorial Library to allow students to see what the library has to offer them and plenty more.

“My favorite part about working in Scotland County Schools was really the people,” Castelli said. “I felt at home from the very first day. Everyone beginning with Dr. Hargrave, from the board, from the central office, from principals, from teachers, from the community, children have been the focus.”

Castelli has “great memories” from working with the school system and the BRICK grant from having the CTE students build the little libraries to the ribbon cutting for the first one but her favorite thing was being able to bring authors to meet students.

”Students got to hear their stories of why they became an author and then the students getting a copy from that author,” Castelli said. “One author even read a story a student had written and they were able to have a conversation on that piece.”

Despite moving on from Scotland County, Castelli says her time here will always have a special place with her.

“Even though this is a new adventure, which I am blessed with, I will always have a place in my heart for the entire Scotland County Schools staff, community, and their amazing students,” Castelli said. “I know the grant is in great hands with Ms. Amber Hutchins and there are great things to come in Year 3 of the grant. The professional development and a love of literacy is something that I know will continue.”

Interim Superintendent Cory Satterfield spoke on how Castelli worked on the grant from the beginning to make sure all children got their hands-on books.

“Dr. Castelli was a true asset to not only our district but to our community as well,” Satterfield said. “She worked tirelessly with the grant from the ground up to put books in the hands of the children in Scotland County and instill in them a love of reading. While we will miss her here in Scotland County, we wish her well in her new endeavor.”

Now Castelli is looking forward to using what she has learned in Scotland County in Asheboro.

“What I am looking for in my new position is to continue to use what I have learned and brought that to Uwharrie Charter Academy,” Castelli said. “However, I am fortunate this district has already set the foundation down and I am eager to be a part of its growth. UCA has a culture of environmental awareness, project-based learning, and student exploration which I am excited to support.

Its leadership under Mr. Casy Harris during the past year has been exceptional even through COVID-19,” Castelli continued. “I have already enjoyed seeing familiar faces and meeting members of the schools and the community.”

