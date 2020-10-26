Drunkmanlashesout

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was placed under arrest after assaulting EMS and law enforcement officers.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Main and Barrett streets with Scotland County EMS around 7:21 p.m. on Friday in reference to a possibly unconscious male.

Upon arrival, officers located the man laying on the ground and determined that he was intoxicated. The man was identified as 36-year-old Jeffrey Harrington of Barrett Street. While attempting to render medical assistance to Harrington, he began assaulting EMS personnel and officers by striking them with his fists.

He was subdued and transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. Harrington was then transported to the Scotland County Detention Center, where he was formally charged with two counts of assault on a government official and assault inflicting physical injury to emergency personnel.

Harrington was given a $10,000 bond.

