Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke into her residence by breaking the door. There was $150 damage done to the door and the items taken had not been provided to the police department at this time.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had stolen her silver 2012 Toyota Camry valued at $7,000. The vehicle had a temporary tag on it, a broken passenger side headlight and a broken driver’s side tail light.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dillon, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Saturday that a fight had broken out near her vehicle while it was parked on Kinlaw Drive and she noticed later that there were dents on the fender and door. There was an estimated $500 damage.

Car chase

LAURINBURG —On Sunday officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white in color 2020 Honda Accord on Pitt Street in reference to the driver not being authorized to use it. The vehicle was occupied by a driver and a passenger and was parked on the side of the roadway. Officers turned on blue lights and siren behind the vehicle when it fled, leading officers on a pursuit. The vehicle traveled down South Caledonia Road, East Vance Street then to Hall Street where it stopped and the occupants surrendered. The driver was a 16-year-old who was cited for traffic violations and released to their guardian, whose vehicle they had been driving. The passenger was also a 16-year-old and was transported to another agency in reference to warrants and a pending investigation. The vehicle was released back to its owner.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Douglas Sheppard, 53, of Azalea Drive was arrested Saturday for assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon warrant. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeffery Hyatt, 38, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear warrant and was charged with resist, delay and obstruct along with giving false information to law enforcement. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Samorie Rozail McLaurin, 26, of Washington Street was arrested for failure to appear. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joyce Williams, 37, of Third Street was arrested Sunday for simple assault. She was given a $200 bond.