Farm Credit Associations of NC to hold sporting clay events

FAYETTEVILLE – AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit are proud to be hosting the fourth Pull for Youth Sporting Clays events benefitting NC 4-H and FFA.

Join Cape Fear Farm Credit as a participant for a fun day of sporting clays shooting at one of the two events on Nov. 13. By taking part as a participant, attendees are helping Farm Credit support the future of agriculture and rural America by giving back to NC 4-H and FFA. Lunch will be provided.

Sporting clay events will be held at Drake Landing in Fuquay Varina and Low Country Preserve in Tabor City. Registration deadline is Friday.

Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in North Carolina. By providing funds to NC 4-H and FFA, the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina are working together to make sure tomorrow’s leaders in agriculture have a bright future. Join us as we work together to honor the contributions of these organizations and enable opportunities for young people in our rural communities.

Since the inception of the Pull for Youth Sporting Clays Events, the Farm Credit Associations of NC have raised $315,000 for North Carolina 4-H and FFA. The events are made possible by the support of hundreds of sponsors, shooters, and volunteers.

Individual shooter registrations are $100. Pre-registration is required to participate in each of the sporting clays events. Please visit farmcreditofnc.com/pullforyouth or contact [email protected] for information.