Stink bugs are invading

In September and October, Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs (BMSB) begin their search for a place to spend the winter. It is very common for them to try and spend the season inside your home’s walls. Although, these insects will not cause structural damage or reproduce in your home, these insects do have an unpleasant smell when crushed or vacuumed.

The best way to restrict BMSB from entering your home is to make sure there are no openings they can crawl through. View the University of Maryland Cooperative Extension video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kG-2fetbZA ‘Exclusion and Execution’ with tips and techniques to protect your home from the BMSB. Chemical control is not recommended because the insect moves quickly and new BMSB come into you your home.

There are some simple nonchemical methods of minimizing the number of stink bugs entering your home. Place a trap outside. It will catch lots of these pesky insects. Some homeowners have reported an 80% reduction in stink bugs by rubbing window screens with pungent dryer sheets. You can also hang a damp towel over a lawn chair or railing overnight. Check the next morning, put all stink bugs in a bucket of soapy water. Lastly, you can also smash a few bugs outdoors. The odor warns other stink bugs that this is not such a great place to spend the winter.

You can view the Brown Marmorated Stinkbug Frequently Asked Questions by NC State University https://entomology.ces.ncsu.edu/faqs-brown-marmorated-stink-bug/.

For information or if you have specific questions about plants in the landscape, garden or trees contact Shannon Newton, by email at [email protected] or by phone at Scotland County Office of NC Cooperative Extension 910-277-2422.