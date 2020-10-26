Boyles donates to local food bank

LAURINBURG — Johnny Boyles, candidate for NC House District 48, donated a truckload of food, paper products, and drinks to the First United Methodist Church food bank in Laurinburg this past Saturday.

As both a farmer and first responder for many years, Boyles said he knows the importance of preparing for hard times.

“The dedicated volunteers in our community that run programs like the food bank are our first line of defense against hunger,” said Boyles.

He added that these programs are a short-term fix, however. One of his main priorities is to lower taxes, bring business back to rural North Carolina, and get the economy booming again in Scotland and Hoke Counties.

“Scotland County has consistently had one of highest food insecurity rates in the state for many years, and currently ranks 98th out of 100 counties in overall health,” added Boyles. “Too many of our children are unable to consistently access enough nutritious food to live a healthy and productive life. This has been a problem for way too long, which is one of the many reasons I am running for the NC House of Representatives.”

The First United Methodist Church food bank welcomes volunteers to help set up every third Friday afternoon of the month, and to help distribute food every third Saturday of the month at 8:30 am. For information on how to volunteer, please contact Vern Womack at 910-280-0314.