Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into his 2005 Nissan Altima while it was parked on North Gill Street. A Smith and Wesson firearm was taken valued at $500 and the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Melton Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken into his residence and stole a gray tote with clothes, a two-ton jack, 120-piece toolset, a 40-inch TV and a PlayStation 4 totaling $1,120

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joshua McKenzie, 27, of Andrew Jackson Highway was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Hopkins, 35, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond. Hopkins was also charged with two failure to appear warrants and was given an additional $1,500 bond.