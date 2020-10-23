Man searched

for Biden home

KANNAPOLIS — A North Carolina man indicted last month on child pornography charges had searched earlier this year for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s home online, traveled near the home and wrote a checklist that ended with the word “execute,” according to federal court documents.

The information was contained in documents related to a detention hearing for Alexander Hillel Treisman, held in U.S. District Court in Durham. A magistrate, in an order signed Oct. 8, ordered Treisman to remain in custody.

An officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Joint Terrorism Task Force testified that a search of Treisman’s electronic devices and account showed a timeline of internet searches between March and May of this year seeking information about Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts and night vision goggles.

***

Third COVID-19

death tied to church

CHARLOTTE — A third person has died as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a weeklong church event, North Carolina health officials said Thursday.

Mecklenburg County health officials report 82 cases had developed as the result of the events at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte from Oct. 4-11, The Charlotte Observer reported. That compares with 68 cases cited on Wednesday.

Mecklenburg Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington said in a statement that at least five people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak.

***

Unexploded bomb

washes up on shore

BUXTON — Potential unexploded ordnance has washed onshore at a North Carolina beach, leading authorities to establish a safety perimeter to protect visitors, park rangers said Thursday.

A statement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the item was discovered on the beach at Buxton on Thursday near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area. The encrusted bomb looks about three feet long and tube-shaped, with tail fins similar to those dropped from aircraft, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The safety perimeter measures approximately a half-mile and will remain in place until a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Virginia, arrives on scene to safety removes the ordnance.

David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said big waves such as those created by Hurricane Epsilon, which is east of Bermuda, often lead to unexploded ordnance and practice bombs occasionally washing onshore.

From The Associated Press reports.