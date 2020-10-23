Parks and Rec has spooktacular contests

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation has put a different twist on its Halloween festivities.

A virtual Halloween costume contest, as well as a virtual pumpkin contest, is taking place right now and will end at midnight next Saturday.

“I would like residents to know they can decorate pumpkins as well if they are not comfortable using the carving tools,” said Jeff Maley with Scotland County Parks and Recreation. “We have already begun receiving entries from residents.”

The three age groups are: preteen, which is 12 years old and under; teens, which are 13 through 19 years of age; and adults, which is 20 and up.

Winners will receive a gift card from a local business.

“The winners of the costume contest will be chosen by a random drawing,” said Maley. “The pumpkins will be judged to choose a winner.”

For information or to send in your photo contact Jeff Maley at [email protected] Those submitting for the contest are asked to include a good contact phone number with the entry.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.