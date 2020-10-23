Fall Litter Sweep numbers are down slightly

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce completed its annual Fall Litter Sweep last week and the numbers are down.

“This year our teams collected 633 pounds of litter off the side of the roads in our county,” said Chris English, executive director for the chamber. “That is down from our total during the last fall sweep, where 701 pounds were collected.”

English attributes this to the current conditions and hopes for more participation next spring when the next litter sweep is held.

“Of course we would have loved to seen more participation this year,” said English, “however I do understand why some would be cautious to participate while we are still dealing with the COVID-19 virus.”

The winning team bringing in the most litter was the Scotland County Retired School personnel, who collected 253 pounds of trash.

“We also had Ora Tarlton participating, who calls herself the ‘trashy lady,’” said English. “She collects litter year-round. She is usually found picking up trash on her road every weekend. During the sweep, she collected 98 pounds on her own.”

According to English, the litter sweep is a great way for residents to not only help the community but a way to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

The chamber holds two litter sweeps each year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

“Hopefully next spring we will have a better handle on the virus and residents will feel more comfortable and come out to help with the cause and help clean up our county,” said English.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]