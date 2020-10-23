Restricting truck traffic being mulled by city

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council has voted to restrict 18-wheelers in downtown.

The request for this came from Jay Todd, a representative for the Downtown Advisory Committee. Todd told the council the request was for City Manager Charles Nichols to submit an application to the NC Department of Transportation for Main Street to be a truck-prohibited route.

“This is really meant to serve our traditional Main Street areas,” Todd said. “There’s been some concern about larger, 18-wheeler type truck going through Main Street periodically. What the goal is, is to make it a safer pedestrian environment and reduce some of the noise and fumes from non-retail traffic.”

Todd explained that for the request to have a higher chance of being approved, it would have to come from the city and council.

“What we’re asking for is a request for no through trucks for tractor trailers longer than 30-feet between East Church Street and 15/401-Bypass,” Todd said. “If that needs to be modified that’s fine, it’s just based on what would be a logical route and that would be the 15/401-Bypass. But the real purpose is to try and limit the tractor-trailer traffic on Main Street.”

Todd pointed out that this is just for through-traffic so businesses could still get deliveries without issue.

The council voted unanimously for the decision but it also led to a discussion about banning tractor-trailers through residential areas.

“We just had our streets paved and it’s looking good,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans. “But it’s a waste of money sometimes with those trucks running in there and breaking up the pavement.”

Evans questioned that if since the city could apply to have trucks restricted on Main Street, perhaps the same could be done for the residential areas. The topic of restricting tractor-trailers in residential areas will likely be discussed at the next city council meeting in November.

