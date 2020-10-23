Sorority adds domestic violence as one of its signature programs

LUMBERTON — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has added domestic violence as one of its signature programs.

As a result, International President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker implemented the International Domestic Violence Programmatic Initiative in July 2020 and Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter in Lumberton has been working hard in support of this issue since that time.

In addition to raising funds and providing goods and services to domestic violence programs throughout the United States and internationally, Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter in Lumberton will be sponsoring a virtual webinar titled “Her Story: Breaking the Silence” Sunday at 5 p.m.

Individuals interested in attending virtually can do so by emailing [email protected] to register.

The program will feature a panel of women including Emily Locklear, executive director at Southeastern Family Violence Center; Francis Jackson, Social Work facilitator at Cumberland County Department of Social Services whose sister was murdered by her husband; Iva Clark, a legal assistant who fled an abusive relationship while pregnant; and Attorney Katie Martin, former assistant attorney general in Arizona and currently a federal attorney for the U.S. Cyber Command. The final panelist is Ilka Stewart, who is a Zeta and was an undergraduate sorority sister with Phoenicia Ratliff when Phoenicia was murdered by her boyfriend this year.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has had at least five sorority members killed as a result of domestic violence — three in 2017 and two in 2020. During the webinar, attendees will be able to contribute financial support via PayPal to Southeastern Family Violence Center.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. also has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control to sponsor Dating Matters, an evidence-based teen dating violence prevention model that includes prevention strategies with a focus on teaching 11- to 14-year-olds healthy relationship skills before they start dating and reducing behaviors that increase the risk for dating violence.

Sharon Scott, president of Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter, is the International Eastern Regional DVPI co-coordinator. The region covers NC, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, DC and Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“I am so proud that our sorority has established intimate partner violence as a signature initiative,” Scott said. “Our chapter will be engaged in fundraising efforts, donating White Rose Bags filled with needed items for women and children fleeing their homes in the middle of the night and providing educational programs that raise awareness of this issue. It is our goal to have a seat at the table in pushing forward the Violence Against Women Act and ensuring its passage in Congress and/or respective legislative districts.”

The co-chairs of Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter Domestic Violence Committee are Archita Graves and Latasha Murray. Anyone interested in donating to Southeastern Family Violence Center can send their donation to 1407 E. 5th St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358. A $25 donation will provide two nights of shelter for an individual or family in need.