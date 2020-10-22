Stars aligning for Christmas dinner, concert downtown

LAURINBURG — The pirate, along with a few entertainment stars, will hold a Christmas dinner in downtown Laurinburg on Dec. 10.

Tickets are now on sale for what Chris Nelson, owner of Preppy Pirate Outfitters, described as a way to give back to the community.

“We didn’t want to come into Laurinburg and just take and take, we want to be able to give back to the community the best we can,” said Nelson. “We just put tickets up for sale this morning.”

The Christmas meal and concert be held in the Brick + Mortar building at 209 S. Main St.

“Jim Quick, beach music extraordinaire, will be our guest chef for the night,” said Nelson. “He has put a collection of recipes together and made a cookbook, ‘Swamp Soul Food,’ and the meal will be coming from it.

“We are also very excited to have American country music legend Doug Stone, who will be performing,” continued Nelson. “He can be recognized by many of his songs from the 1990s — once you Google him and see the songs, if you are a country music fan, you will recognize his work.”

According to Nelson, it has not yet been decided what will be on the menu, but he is sure Quick’s famous mashed potatoes will be included.

“These mashed potatoes are amazing,” said Nelson. “This recipe has been passed down through his family for a very long time.”

PPO is asking that all those in attendance bring one unwrapped new toy to collect for children in need.

“This is for our toy drive to supply local in-need youth for Christmas,” said Nelson. “The cost of the tickets is to cover the cost of the event itself, any money over that will go to purchase more toys. We would love to collect enough toys to fill a big truck,”

Tickets include the meal and entertainment, however, space is limited and Nelson urges anyone wanting to attend to purchase their tickets in advance.

“We are limited on space due to social distancing guidelines,” said Nelson. “Tickets will go fast.

“There will also be four VIP tables available if anyone who would like to go above and beyond to help out,” added Nelson.

Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $20 for children and senior citizens.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so by going to the website at https://www.preppypirateoutfitters.com or call 1-336-635-8863 for information.

“We also have a special going on at our PPO Laurinburg location,” said Nelson. “While supplies last, anyone spending $40 or more in the Preppy Pirate can receive a free ticket.”

Nelson further emphasized safety precautions will be taken during the event.

“We will have the tables spread apart for distancing and each table will have hand sanitizer,” said Nelson. “Also, masks will be required.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The concert is set to start at 7:15 p.m.

