Have y0u ever been told ‘no way?’

A young lady went to the doctor because she had a dull pain in her abdomen. The doctor diagnosed her with pancreatic cancer, giving her a 5% chance of living two years. In a world in which explanations, statistics, and likelihoods take precedence over our God, this girl should be dead. They said there’s “no way” that she could survive.

She was a lady of faith, with a family that was extremely supportive, but they all had varying opinions regarding her treatment. One said, “turn it over to God; do not let the doctors treat the illness.” Others told her to take the treatment, and some advised her to wait for the symptoms to get worse.

Guess what? She’s living, ten years later cancer-free, after she received the treatments recommended by the physicians caring for her.

The treatment was provided by God through a doctor that He put through medical school to do this work. We are all participating with God in the miracle of His grace for healing. God has ordered His universe for our benefit in such a way that human beings may know and affect the workings of the body He created. Treatment works because God made it work. Refusing medications from God’s disciple is refusing to believe in prayer. There’s no difference.

Matthew 11:5 — The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor.

If you’re sick, dig deep and have faith in God to heal the illness. In a world that some may say, “There’s no way,” God says, “I am the way.”

If we believe, we can be healed, and if we’re not healed, we move into the Kingdom of unimaginable happiness. God is the way to our destination, and if we follow Him, we can never go wrong.

Have you ever been told there’s “no way?”

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com. Rick and his wife Tina are available for book signings and speaking engagements at churches, community functions, and any gatherings where their story may be a good fit. For information, contact [email protected]