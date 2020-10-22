There are no impossible obstacles

The word OBSTACLE is the subject today. Because it is a word that all of us are familiar with. It is a place that if you have lived any length of time, you have been here. You have faced obstacles.

To a certain degree, an obstacle may be that which seem like an impossible mountain to climb; it could also mean something that it will take a lot of energy and strength to overcome. It can be so BIG until it seems insurmountable, and like the student earlier we have opened our mouth and said “I can’t do this!” Now let me here right off to all of you, that the word “can’t” should not even be in our vocabulary; once we speak the word “can’t” we are defeated before we get started; even if you don’t feel it, don’t speak it!

Now we all know what comes to mind when we ourselves hear the word OBSTACLE; what comes to your mind this morning when I say the word; what is your definition of this word when you think about an OBSTACLE? we all have a personal name; and maybe, that’s why the Lord would have me to talk to you today, to meet somebody at the place you call OBSTACLE; obstacle can mean hurdle; and hurdle means sweat, stamina, adrenaline and determination; it can also mean HILL, MOUNTAIN or anything that’s big; in this day and time the word OBSTACLE could mean anything that is hard, stressful, strenuous and discouraging.

We need this today, we really need this.

The word OBSTACLE defined means, “A thing that blocks one’s way or prevents or hinders progress.” You all know what I’m talking about — some are living it today; perhaps all of us have something that’s blocking our way or hindering our progress; and I could name a number of things. But the thing is this:; one glimpse of the cross, should remind us that a savior died there, who is greater than any obstacle; because he overcame, we can overcome … lose sight of the cross, and we become victims of our own imagination.

But to prepare us for the challenge, let me say here that if you didn’t know, we are all on an obstacle course; you and me … that’s what life is, and that’s what Christianity is; time we leap over one hurdle, another one pops up; before we can get over hearing about somebody we know that passed away, we hear of somebody else that we know that passed; somebody said it like this; “If it isn’t one thing, it’s another!

Chronic illness; divorce court; a negative diagnosis; terminal disease; a child born with down syndrome, autism, schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and the unexpected; I wonder today, have any of you ever came up against something that caused you to think, “I can’t do this!” “I don’t know how to handle this” or this thing is going to take me under” or “I don’t know how to handle this” or “I might as well give up now because this thing is over” or the odds are against me.”

I hear you, but we have a harness around us that is guaranteed to hold us securely; and we overcome by our faith; that’s what Hebrews chapter 11 talks about; for here we see heroes of faith that walked before us; who show us how to overcome impossible obstacles; they were ordinary people like you and me who had extraordinary faith! The author of Hebrews deals with that; he said in verse 1 of this chapter “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not seen.”

In this He establishes the fact that it’s not just faith that overcomes, because you can have faith in anything; but He highlights the fact that FAITH in God is what gives us the victory to overcome obstacles. Look at any of the heroes of faith in this chapter and you will see that they conquered their obstacle by faith, in almighty God.

To the child of God there are no impossible obstacles; True Bible faith is not blind optimism or a manufactured “hope-so” feeling. True Bible faith is confident obedience to God’s Word in spite of circumstances and consequences. “I believe God!” that’s how you overcome; “If God said it, I believe it, and that settles it!” See, your “impossible obstacles” don’t just move by themselves; just hoping that they will go away won’t cut it; something has to move it; that’s our faith; Our faith in God grows as we fellowship with God. Prayer, meditating on the Word, worship, discipline — all of these help us in our walk with God.

Look at Enoch; he walked with God in the wicked world before the Flood came; Enoch was taken to heaven one day and seen no more[JE1] . Then look at Noah; he preached in a time when nobody had ever seen a flood or rain. Noah’s faith influenced his whole family, and they were saved. That’s faith! Then God promised Abraham and Sarah a son…they had to wait 25 years for the fulfillment of that promise; she was 90 years old when she had her son Isaac; and Abraham was 100 years old.

Community, no obstacle is impossible with God. So, don’t tell God about your obstacles or your problems; tell your obstacles and problems about your God! one glimpse of the cross, should remind us that a savior died there who is greater than any obstacle; Community friends, with God no obstacle is impossible.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.