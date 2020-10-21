Center receives

$40,000 grant

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center has received a $40,000 operating grant from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund.

The North Carolina Healing Communities Fund is a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation that provides critical resources for nonprofit organizations across the state that have experienced revenue loss and seen an increase in demand for their services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This grant will enable us to recuperate some of the funding that we have exhausted providing direct emergency services to Robeson County residents over the past year, such as food, cleaning supplies, hygiene items and paper goods,” Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC’s executive director, said.

***

Educator named

a Kenan Fellow

RALEIGH — A Robeson County educator has been named a 2021–22 Kenan Fellow.

Susan Miller-Hendrix, the Public Schools of Robeson County’s K-12 science supervisor, is one of 26 educators from across North Carolina selected for the fellowship that was made possible through a partnership between the Burroughs Wellcome Fund and the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University.

As a Fellow, Miller-Hendrix will intern this summer with Heddy Clark, the director of the STEM Learning Cooperative in the Watson College of Education at UNC-Wilmington.

***

Wanted teen

surrenders

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont teen wanted in relation to the March 15 shooting death of a 36-year-old Lumberton man on N.C. 72 has been arrested.

Brendon Deon Jones, 18, surrendered Monday to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of firearm.

Jones was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

***

Man charged

with arson

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with arson, which resulted in the lockdown of Monroe Avenue Elementary in Hamlet on Monday.

Mack Lewis Wertz Jr., 49, is charged with one felony count each of domestic criminal trespassing, felony stalking and second degree arson. He’s charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, injury to personal property and breaking and entering,

From Champion Media news reports