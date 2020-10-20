McCook talks about Ritz with Rotary

LAURINBURG — Guy McCook told the local Rotary Club on Tuesday that the annual Putting on the Ritz fundraiser will be “unlike anything we’ve ever had before.”

The fundraiser is put on each fall by the Scotland Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit the medical facility.

“The hospital, I think, is the single-most-important asset we have here,” McCook said. “It’s the largest employer (in the county) and it touches every neighborhood in our community and beyond.”

Putting on the Ritz, which will be held Nov. 7, is going to be a virtual event this year for the first time, thanks to COVID-19. But McCook explained there are still four ways for folks to participate:

— Sponsorships

— Silent auction, which will be held online

— Raffle for a car from Scotland Motors, a Gator from Southeastern Farm or $10,000.

— Fund the Need contributions, which will benefit Scotland Regional Hospice.

Tickets for the raffle are $10 and can be purchased through and Foundation board member or at any Nik’s Pic Kwik location.

“I tell everybody that there is a much better chance of winning than buying a lottery ticket,.” McCook said. “And it goes to a worthy cause.”

He also applauded the choice of benefiting Hospice through the Fund the Need event.

“Hospice has been an extremely important part of this community,” McCook said. “It’s much more than just preparing people and families for death.”

Despite the fact that this year’s Ritz will be held virtually, McCook said he is hoping the event will still be successful.

“Don’t let the fact that we all won’t be sitting in a room enjoying good food and music stop you from contributing to a really important event,” he said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]