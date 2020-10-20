A POSITIVE PICTURE

“We really couldn’t be happier with it. We wanted something that said Laurinburg.” — Jim Willis

LAURINBURG — Tucked just behind Main Street in downtown Laurinburg is a postcard that will make a perfect photo opportunity for residents and visitors.

Jim and Frances Willis have added the mural behind their building, Brick + Mortar, as part of an outdoor patio area which can be a rented space. The mural features the North Carolina flag, St. Andrews University, City Hall, Pate Stadium and Laurinburg Presbyterian.

The mural was painted by Lake Waccamaw artist Ed Council.

“He’s done a lot of stuff all over North and South Carolina,” Frances said. “He’s done work at NC State, a bunch of work in Raleigh downtown … it worked out great that he wasn’t that far away.”

Council was one of two muralists who gave quotes to the Willises and they said he took their ideas and brought it to life.

“We really couldn’t be happier with it,” said Jim, who is also mayor of the city. “We wanted something that said Laurinburg.”

The two wanted a way to not only tie in the outdoor patio but also to spread positivity about Laurinburg.

“We thought this was a good all-around thing to do,” Frances said. “With the way social media is with tagging and all that, it was a good way to get a positive message out about Laurinburg. We’re just hoping people will slip back here and post a picture on social media and tag Laurinburg and Downtown Laurinburg and it will be a positive way to spread the news about our little city.”

The two hope that this will spur other business owners in the area to do something similar to bring more positive things to downtown, especially with everything that is going on in the world currently.

Frances added the patio wasn’t something they had planned to do just yet, but with the virus figured it would give people more options to get out of their homes.

“Initially I had thought about doing the patio and talked about it and was just going to wait,” Frances said. “Just wait and do it as we started renting but then corona came upon us and we just needed outdoor space to make people feel safer. We just felt like it was important to go ahead even though we’re in these times.”

The outside patio area will have a lattice wall and fence separating it from the rest of the alleyway behind the buildings making it a great area for smaller events.

“Of course it comes if you rent the whole facility,” Frances said. “But weeknights and afternoons we feel we could rent just the patio. Like a girl’s night out, bridge club, if you get 20 people and chip in $20 apiece you have a place to go and be outside and it’s something different. And we felt the mural would tie the whole space together.”

The patio is set to be completed in about two weeks. For information, contact Brick + Mortar at 910-318-5766.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]