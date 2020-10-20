Harvest Day is canceled by St. John UMC

GIBSON — The annual Harvest Day event hosted by St. John United Methodist Church has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Harvest Day is our annual fundraiser,” said Jane Hinson, co-chairperson of Harvest Day. “We usually have barbecue plates with slaw, candied fresh sweet potatoes, hush puppies and cake, as well as chicken salad plates with apple ring, chips, crackers and cake. We also usually have all kinds of baked foods and crafts.

“We have been doing our Harvest Day for many years,” continued Hinson, “most members remember it from childhood. We decided to cancel because our facility would not work for preparing food on this scale and keep the social distancing and number of people working together inside.”

Hinson expressed her hope of holding the Harvest Day event in 2021.

“We would like to express our thanks for all who volunteer to help with this event,” said Hinson, “we have folks who come spend several days working with us on getting the food ready, some who bake all kinds of things, make crafts etc. and then come help on that Thursday.

“Also the community who come and eat with us and say they always look forward to it,” added Hinson. “We could not do it without all of them. So just a great big thank-you from St. John UMC.”

