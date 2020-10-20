Two men arrested, charged with attempted first-degree murder

D. Malloy

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department has made two arrests Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 12.

According to a press release, the police department confirmed information concerning the whereabouts of two individuals who were wanted for attempted murder. The suspects were 23-year-old Davon Melik Malloy and 20-year-old Javon Dontae Malloy, both of Pine Needle Circle.

The two were wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on South Caledonia Road, where two adults and an infant child were shot at. One of the adults was wounded but survived and is recovering.

Warrants were obtained for Davon and Javon on Aug. 12. Since this time officers with the police department as well as other agencies have been searching for the pair. The press release stated that officers spoke with family remembers in reference to the surrender and location of the two with negative results.

On Monday, the police department was notified that Davon and Javon Malloy were at a location in Scotland County and, with the assistance of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the two were apprehended without incident.

Davon Malloy was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of felony conspiracy, disclosure of a firearm with an enclosure to incite fear, discharging a firearm in the city limits, injury to real property and going armed to the terror of the people.

He was given a $1 million bond.

Javon Malloy was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of felony conspiracy, disclosure of a firearm with an enclosure to incite fear, discharging a firearm in the city limits, injury to real property, going armed to the terror of the people along with an order for arrest for larceny of a firearm and two counts of failure to appear for felony probation violation.

He was given a $1.2 million bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.