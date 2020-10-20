Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sierra Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11 an unknown male was in his home when he woke up and the male assaulted the victim. No items were reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — The Dollar General reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 12 that someone had broken the glass from the storefront but no entry was made into the store.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crestline Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 13 that unknown persons had attempted to break into the residence causing $250 damage to a door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing and the vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Japonica Drive reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole two credit cards. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Haney Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Springfield .45-caliber pistol along with $100 cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blue Drive reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons stole a backpack blow valued at $175 from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Welch Street reported to the police department on Monday that an iPad valued at $300 was stolen from their vehicle. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Village Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 13 that unknown persons had stolen a green golf cart from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McIntosh Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that a GMC Sierra truck valued at $7,000 was stolen from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a debit card from them and used it for $127. The incident is still under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Aberdeen Road on Oct. 12. According to the report, a male driving a white Mustang fired shots into another moving vehicle. The Mustang had damage to the front bumper and the driver side taillight had tape on it.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michelle Ransom, 40, of McColl, South Carolina was arrested Monday for a larceny warrant. She was given a $2,500 bond